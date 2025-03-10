DeSantis lays down spring break rules

Governor Ron DeSantis announced, in a press release March 6, he is directing state law enforcement agencies to provide additional personnel and assets to local entities to maintain law and order during spring break weeks.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) already began deploying support to agencies requesting assistance on February 27 and will continue to provide assistance through April. As of this week, 12 agencies have requested assistance, and more than 100 troopers will be deployed to meet these requests. Additional assets are also on standby for deployment including drones, aircraft, bearcats and K9 units.

“We do not tolerate lawlessness. Last year, we set out to have a safe and orderly spring break—and thanks to the efforts of law enforcement and local leaders, we delivered. This year, we’re doing it again,” DeSantis stated. “I have directed our state law enforcement agencies to provide additional personnel and assets to ensure that our local partners have the resources they need to keep the peace over spring break. We welcome visitors who want to enjoy all our state has to offer. But we will not allow mayhem to ensue, or the inmates to run the asylum.”

“At the direction of Governor DeSantis, the Florida Highway Patrol will once again use our full spectrum of resources and personnel to assist our local communities to ensure a peaceful and enjoyable spring break,” said Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “From Miami Beach to Panama City Beach, State Troopers will be amplifying local law enforcement officers to keep your spring break experience safe and enjoyable, and we’re honored to assist.”

Last year, the State of Florida proactively set out to have a safe and orderly spring break and was successful. More than 140 state troopers were deployed across the state to provide spring break assistance, with nearly 50 troopers assisting the Miami Beach Police Department on their spring break enforcement activities.

Spring Break 2024 enforcement efforts yielded:

36 felony arrests statewide: 16 felony arrests in Miami Beach

51 misdemeanor arrests statewide: 17 misdemeanor arrests in Miami Beach

11 DUI arrests statewide: 4 DUI arrests in Miami Beach

12 firearms seized statewide: 6 firearms seized in Miami Beach

4,275 moving citations statewide: 1,206 moving citations in Miami Beach

259 commercial motor vehicle citations statewide: 13 commercial motor vehicle citations in Miami Beach