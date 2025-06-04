Panhandle Watermelon Festival returns for 69th year

A watermelon-themed float representing the City of Chipley makes its way through downtown during the 2024 Panhandle Watermelon Festival parade. The event drew large crowds and highlighted community pride as organizers now prepare for the 69th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival, set for June 20–21, 2025.

As summer arrives, preparations are underway for the 69th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival, scheduled for Friday, June 20, at Jim Trawick Park and Saturday, June 21, at the Washington County Agricultural Center in Chipley.

The Panhandle Watermelon Festival began in 1956 when a small group gathered to celebrate the end of the local watermelon harvest. What started as a modest event has grown steadily over the decades, drawing thousands of visitors from across the region. In 2015, more than 5,000 people attended the festival. Attendance reached over 10,000 in 2023, with notable performances by Colin Raye and Easton Corbin. Building on that momentum, this year’s event will feature another full weekend of music, family-friendly activities, and agricultural celebrations.

On Friday evening, June 20, the festival opens at 5:00 PM at Jim Trawick Park (1544 N Railroad Avenue). Entertainment will begin at 6:00 PM with a performance by Paul Overstreet & Scotty Emerick. At 7:00 PM, country artist Mark Wills will take the stage. The night concludes at 8:15 PM with a performance by The Frontmen, featuring Richie McDonald (Lonestar), Larry Stewart (Restless Heart), and Tim Rushlow (Little Texas).

Saturday’s schedule includes a full day of events at the Washington County Agricultural Center and other Chipley locations. Activities begin with a pancake breakfast at the Shrine Club at 7:00 AM, followed by the Hot Trot 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 AM and a classic car show at Florida Panhandle Technical College from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The annual parade will proceed through downtown Chipley at 10:00 AM, with lineup starting at 9:00 AM at Chipley High School’s football field.

Vendor booths will be open at the Ag Center from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. At 10:45 AM, country group The Thompsons will perform. The traditional watermelon auction begins at 12:00 PM, followed by a second performance from Paul Overstreet & Scotty Emerick at 1:30 PM.

In addition to the entertainment and food, the festival hosts the Big Melon Contest and Junior Jubilee, which highlight the region’s top watermelon growers. The heaviest adult-grown melon will earn $300, with $200 for second place. The Junior Jubilee offers a $200 prize for the largest youth-grown melon (ages under 18). Melons entered in both contests will be auctioned on Saturday, with proceeds supporting future festival activities.

The Panhandle Watermelon Festival is open to the public and free to attend. For additional details, including parking and event maps, visit www.panhandlewatermelon.com or follow the event on Facebook at Panhandle Watermelon Festival.