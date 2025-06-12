Washington County Sheriff’s Office issues a press release to address pursuit that left a Bonifay man in critical condition

A 24-year-old Bonifay man remains in critical condition following a vehicle pursuit that began just after midnight on June 12, 2025, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) release.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at approximately 12:00 a.m. when deputies conducted a traffic stop on a GMC Yukon for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Tavares Jerome De’Shaun Ward, deputies reportedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The release states that a department-issued K9 was deployed and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ward, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was asked to exit. Ward then rolled up the windows, locked the doors, and refused to comply with multiple lawful commands. The release states that Ward placed the vehicle in drive and fled the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies returned to their patrol units, activated emergency equipment, and pursued the suspect. Ward allegedly traveled at high speeds, turning onto several roadways in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ward veered onto the shoulder of the roadway, lost control of the vehicle, and drove up an embankment before crossing into the opposite lane. The Yukon then reportedly struck a tree and overturned. The Sheriff’s Office specifically stated, “Contrary to social media comments, at no point did WCSO deputies come in contact with Ward’s vehicle or perform a PIT maneuver on Ward’s vehicle.”

Deputies immediately approached the crashed vehicle and began life-saving measures, including CPR, until Washington County EMS arrived. According to the WCSO release, Ward was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

During the incident, deputies recovered a firearm from Ward’s waistband and an uncapped scalpel from his pocket. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the firearm had previously been reported stolen out of Jackson County, Florida.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ward has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2019, including prior arrests for domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, firearm-related offenses, and burglary. The most recent charges stem from a January 10, 2025, incident where Ward was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty toward a child, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the WCSO release, in that case, Ward allegedly fired multiple rounds inside a residence while a juvenile was present and holding a young child.

At the time of Thursday’s incident, Ward was out on a $60,000 bond related to the January 2025 charges, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ward was transported from the crash scene to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kevin Crews issued a statement in the release: “I absolutely stand with my deputies in trying to keep our community safe and I am very thankful no other injuries were sustained. We regret that Ward took these actions and are truly sorry for him and his family.”

All information in this report is according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.