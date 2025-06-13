BOCC discusses Wausau Fire Department take over

Following the Wausau Town Council’s May 15 approval of a proposal to merge the Wausau Fire Department with Washington County Fire Services (WCFS), the Washington County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) took the next step during their June 12 workshop. Originally introduced at a Wausau Town Council meeting, the plan is designed to streamline operations and enhance support for local fire services.

One major point of discussion ahead of the vote was the status of the fire station property. Council members reviewed a reverter clause with the Washington County Commission Attorney, which ensures that ownership of the building would revert to the Town of Wausau if it ever stops functioning as a fire station. This informal agreement safeguards the town’s rights to the property should its use change.

Town Clerk Lynn Gothard explained that all department equipment would be transferred to WCFS at no cost, through a straightforward bill of sale. The BOCC is expected to formally accept the transfer at its June 19 meeting. If all parties give final approval, the Wausau Fire Department will officially become part of WCFS.

At the June 12 workshop, County Administrator Jeff Massey called the Wausau fire facility the “best in the county” and proposed using it as a central hub for county fire operations. He outlined immediate department needs, including tire replacements for fire trucks, fire hydrant testing equipment, and new bunker gear. The estimated $23,000 expense will be covered by WCFS Coordinator Justin Barron’s existing budget.

Additional operational costs include workers’ compensation for volunteer firefighters, minor furniture repairs, and building insurance. However, Massey clarified that no new expenses will be passed on to the county board, which already allocates $50,000 annually to support the Wausau Fire Department.

Valued at $1.6 million, the Wausau facility is described by Gothard as energy-efficient, generator-equipped, and built to support full-time firefighters. Both Massey and Commissioner David Corbin voiced strong support for the merger, calling it a much-needed step forward for both the department and the community.

One remaining item under review is a $52,000 loan taken out in 2021 to equip the Wausau Fire Department. The county is considering whether to assume or pay off the balance, which is currently being serviced through monthly $6,000 payments from allocated funds.

The BOCC is expected to finalize its decision on the merger at the June 19 meeting.