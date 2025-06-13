Crews proposes take over of emergency management

Editors note: this story has been edited to clarify Sheriff Crews proposed to absorb Emergency Management, not EMS.

Sheriff Kevin Crews formally presented a proposal to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners at their June 12 workshop, seeking to place the Emergency Management Department under the leadership of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). The proposal, submitted both in writing and discussed in person, aims to consolidate emergency operations under the sheriff’s office for improved efficiency and responsiveness.

Crews emphasized that this approach is already in place in 11 other Florida counties, including Citrus, Marion, Union, and Holmes. He stated the change would lead to enhanced coordination, a unified command structure, better use of resources, stronger public trust, and the integration of security measures. Emergency Services, under the plan, would operate directly under the sheriff’s department.

“This is not a power grab. This is a continued commitment to the board and the residents of this county,” Crews said, adding that he has “no reservations” about taking on the responsibility. He also expressed willingness to assume control of animal control services, further streamlining public safety efforts.

“None of this would be possible without the partnership of the board,” Crews noted.

While Crews made a strong case, Commission Chairman David Pettis voiced hesitation about moving forward without further clarification. “I don’t agree with making this decision right now without a lot of answered questions,” Pettis said. The matter has been postponed and will be brought back for discussion at a later, undetermined date.