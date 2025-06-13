Fri. Jun 13th, 2025
Golden Gardeners brighten Council on Aging

By Hannah Collins Jun 13, 2025 0 Comments
Council participant, Carol Davis, has already begun tending beds. [CONTRIBUTED]

A collaborative effort between the Washington County Council on Aging and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has resulted in a new raised-bed garden space for local seniors.

The idea was first discussed in January and quickly gained support from community partners and has been completed as of June 4. Surplus & Salvage provided materials, Maphis Nursery donated soil and compost, and WCSO work crews constructed and filled the beds. Additional help came from volunteers and participants at the Council on Aging, who brought plants and seeds to get the garden started.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office work crews constructed and filled the beds for the new gardens at the Washington Council on Aging. [CONTRIBUTED]

Now located near the pavilion, the garden offers a quiet outdoor area where seniors can gather, plant, and care for vegetables and flowers. Council participants have already begun tending the beds, sharing gardening tasks and stories from past experiences.

The project highlights ongoing community support for senior programs and offers a new space for engagement and activity.

By Hannah Collins

