Missing diver found deceased 

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for a missing diver, Rosenda Alberto Najera, who was found to be deceased June 11. [CONTRIBUTED]

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for a missing diver on the Choctawhatchee River near Cowford Landing June 11, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO)

Authorities are now investigating an accidental drowning as a result of the search. After the WCSO spoke with the First Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office, the preliminary findings on the death have been deemed an accidental drowning. As reported by the WCSO, the person has been identified as 45 year old Rosendo Alberto Najera from Fort Meade, FL. Najera was working for a company based out of South FL conducting bridge/piling repairs.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office supported the operation, along with personnel from Walton County Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).