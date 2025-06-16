Mon. Jun 16th, 2025
WCPL kids go wild for animal education

By Hannah Collins Jun 16, 2025 0 Comments
The Washington County Public Library held their Wild Animals program at the Chipley branch June 16. [TERRA MAPELS | The News]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Washington County Public Library welcomed back the Animal Tales program “Art of the Wild” on Monday, June 16, for a live animal demonstration. Known for its engaging and educational presentations, Animal Tales brought an array of small creatures from around the globe — including bats, spiders, snakes, and frogs.

Each show was a unique experience, as the presenter introduced a rotating lineup of animals and shared facts about their habitats, behaviors, and origins. With a mission to educate, entertain, and inspire, Animal Tales provided a fun and enriching event for all ages.

This free event was open to the public and delighted animal lovers and curious minds alike.

By Hannah Collins

