Council on Aging partners with FPL to distribute hurricane kits

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) has partnered with Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and the Florida Council on Aging to support the health and safety of local seniors. As part of the effort, WCCOA will hand out hurricane preparedness meal kits provided by FPL.

These kits are meant to help homebound seniors during emergencies like hurricanes and include a three-day supply of shelf-stable meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with bottled water and snacks.

“Hurricane season can bring real challenges for our seniors, especially when access to food could become limited. These shelfstable meal kits will ensure our most vulnerable citizens will not be left without nourishment.” stated Kristin Martin, Director of WCCOA, “Our partnership with Florida Power & Light and the Florida Council on Aging will help us keep our seniors safe and supported.”

On Thursday, June 19, starting at 10 a.m., WCCOA and FPL volunteers will distribute over 150 meal kits to Washington County residents aged 60 and older. The distribution will take place at the Council on Aging building located at 1348 South Boulevard in Chipley, while supplies last.