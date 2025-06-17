WCSO investigation leads to arrest of Georgia man

A 43 year old Eric Jeffery Riviere has been charged after reports of sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), they began an investigation once a report was filed alleging a subject identified as “Goeff Peluzzo” had sent inappropriate text messages to a child under the age of 16 in Washington County. As the investigation ensued, investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that “Geoff” had been using a fictitious name and was in fact Eric Jeffery Riviere. Riviere who was found to be residing in Washington County is a registered sex offender out of the state of Georgia who has absconded from justice and is wanted for multiple warrants out of Georgia.

As reported by the WCSO, Riviere turned himself in in Butts County, GA. and is being held in their detention facility until he is extradited back to Washington County to face the charges of failure to register, false information to law enforcement officer in reference to a felony, and harmfully explicit communication with a minor.