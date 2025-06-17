Tue. Jun 17th, 2025
BOCC to dedicate boat ramp at Gap Pond

By Terra Maples Jun 17, 2025 0 Comments
The newly rebuilt dock at Gap Pond in Sunny Hills

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners will dedicate the newly rebuilt boat launch and dock at Gap Pond in Sunny Hills with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tomorrow, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. The event will include light refreshments and will mark a key milestone in the county’s efforts to restore the lake’s historic appeal.

This lake is part of a stretch of lakes in the southern portion of Washington County. Settled in 1846 by the Wells family, who operated a water-powered mill on the lake, it has served as a favorite fishing and recreation spot for nearly 200 years.

The new improvements are a part of an ongoing initiative to preserve and enhance the county’s outdoor spaces for future generations.


