‘Champ’ Kelly to speak to 21st Century students

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Anthony “Champ” Kelly, senior personnel executive with the Miami Dolphins, will speak to students in Washington County’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers program on Wednesday, June 18. The special event will feature a Q&A session where Kelly, known for his journey from athlete to NFL executive, will share personal stories of leadership and perseverance. Kelly also runs the annual “Champ Camp” youth football program in Panama City.

In addition to addressing 21st Century students at Kate Smith Elementary, Kelly will host a similar session the same day at Vernon Elementary. The 21st Century program operates on both elementary campuses and serves students in Washington County in grades three through eight, but has invited the Chipley High School Football Team to join the event.

Funded through a federal grant, the program provides free after school and summer opportunities for students in Washington County. It includes academic support, breakfast and lunch, and a wide range of activities such as music, yoga, art, dance, Spanish, physical fitness, digital media, and martial arts.

Please note that this event is not open to the public and is exclusively for students enrolled in the 21st Century program.