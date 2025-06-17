Tue. Jun 17th, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Ebro woman arrested in molestation case

By Staff Report Jun 17, 2025 0 Comments
Sandra Peterson Brown

A 54 year old woman has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child under the age of 12.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), they began an investigation once a report was filed alleging Sandra Peterson Brown of Ebro had touched the child in a lewd and lascivious manner. 

WCSO investigators reported they were contacted and the evidence was reviewed, then a warrant was issued for the arrest of Brown.

Brown was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim less than 12 years old by an offender over 18.

#crime #Peterson #WCN

By Staff Report

