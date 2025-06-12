Drone donation elevates county fire response 

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Washington County Fire Services (WCFS) is reaching new heights with the addition of two advanced drones, donated by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The drones, valued at nearly $30,000, are now being used to enhance emergency response and coordination throughout the county.

During the Washington County Board of County Commissioners meeting on June 12, WCFS representative Justin Barron shared images and details about the new equipment. He emphasized how the drones will enable the department to conduct aerial reconnaissance, assess damage, and support various other county departments during critical incidents.

Barron noted that obtaining the necessary licenses to operate the drones is both time consuming and expensive. To address this challenge, he sought volunteers from within the department—and ten firefighters answered the call, including six volunteers. “Without the selflessness of the people in my department that I represent, none of this is really possible,” Barron said. “Drones don’t fly by themselves.”

The drones were put to the test just three days after their arrival. On June 6, WCFS deployed them during a brush fire to determine the direction of the blaze. The aerial perspective helped firefighters respond more safely and effectively.

Barron expressed heartfelt thanks to the department’s members and for making the program a reality. “Both our paid firefighters and volunteer firefighters deserve so much respect and recognition for everything they do behind the scenes,” he said. “We should all be very proud of them.”