Bonifay man airlifted after fleeing crash in Washington County

A 24-year-old Bonifay man sustained critical injuries during the early morning hours of June 12, following a single-vehicle crash that occurred while fleeing from Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident unfolded as the suspect vehicle traveled westbound on Coralvine Drive. While attempting to evade law enforcement, the driver veered onto the south embankment and then sharply swerved to the right. This sudden maneuver caused the vehicle to rotate clockwise as it crossed back over the roadway.

The vehicle then struck the embankment on the south shoulder, causing it to overturn. It continued in a northwesterly direction before colliding with a tree, eventually coming to a final rest upside down, facing north.

Deputies pursuing the vehicle immediately rendered aid, extracting the driver from the wreckage and initiating life-saving measures. The driver was subsequently airlifted to a regional hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.