Wed. Jun 11th, 2025
Search for missing diver underway near Cowford Landing

By GARRETT VALCOURT Jun 11, 2025 0 Comments
Emergency crews from multiple agencies search the Choctawhatchee River near Cowford Landing for a missing diver, as authorities urge the public to avoid the area.


Multiple agencies are assisting in the search for a missing diver on the Choctawhatchee River near Cowford Landing, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is actively supporting the operation, along with personnel from Walton County Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while search efforts continue. Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

By GARRETT VALCOURT

