Murder suspect arrested in Washington County

By Staff Report Jun 10, 2025 0 Comments
Melvin Sutton

A wanted fugitive from Fulton County Georgia was arrested in Washington County, June 9.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), yesterday, at approximately 6:15 p.m. WCSO received a BOLO for a white 2000 Buick Sedan being driven by 62 year old, Melvin Sutton from East Point, Georgia. Sutton was reportedly being sought after on charges of felony murder and three counts of neglect to a disabled adult.

WCSO deputies observed the vehicle traveling north on State Road 77 and conducted a traffic stop. A hit was sent and the warrant was confirmed by the deputy.

Sutton was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail without further incident.

By Staff Report

