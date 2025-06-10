Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in domestic violence case

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Amethyst Lane, following a 911 call reporting an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim who exhibited visible injuries consistent with a physical altercation. The victim reported that the incident began as a verbal argument with her boyfriend, identified as 34-year-old Stephen James Crigger, before escalating into a violent assault. She stated that Crigger fled the scene on foot when she attempted to contact law enforcement.

A department-issued K-9 unit was deployed to assist in the search. Crigger was located a short time later in a wooded area behind the residence and taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to the current charges, Crigger was found to have an active out-of-county warrant for felony battery by strangulation—the same charge now filed in this case. He was transported to the Washington County Jail, where he remains in custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

For further information, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.