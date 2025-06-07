Owners of Chipley Physical Therapy face insurance fraud claims

Federal prosecutors have filed a complaint against owners Ruben and Lorrie Laurel for insurance fraud. [CONTRIBUTED]

The owners of Chipley Physical Therapy are facing allegations of submitting false insurance claims.

Federal prosecutors have filed a complaint against Ruben and Lorrie Laurel, accusing them of billing the government for treatments that were never provided.

The couple owns Chipley Physical Therapy, with locations in Chipley and Bonifay. Lorrie Laurel also owns Absolute Physical & Aquatic Therapy in Marianna.

According to investigators, Lorrie Laurel, a licensed physical therapist, was traveling internationally—taking cruises to Mexico, Jamaica, Aruba, and the Bahamas—from July 2019 to March 2024. During that time, authorities say she submitted over 600 claims for services she is accused of falsely reporting as completed while she was out of the country.