Washington County man sentenced in long-term meth trafficking investigation

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – A federal judge sentenced Brandon Taylor, 42, to 180-months in federal prison after having previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

United States Attorney Heekin said: “Distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs in the smaller towns and rural areas of northwest Florida have a devastating effect on the citizens of those communities. My office is committed to working with our local and state partners, and the federal law enforcement agencies, to aggressively target and prosecute those who distribute these deadly drugs in our district.”

“The hard work and determination of the law enforcement agencies involved ultimately led to the arrest of Taylor and identified several additional drug suppliers in surrounding states,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug that can destroy families and communities. The surrounding areas will be safer and healthier with this drug trafficker off the streets.”

“I really appreciate the invaluable assistance provided by our federal partners in the prosecution of Brandon Taylor. Several families, not only in our county but in the surrounding counties, have been affected by Taylor’s unnecessary distribution of methamphetamine,” stated Sheriff Crews, Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents reflect that from 2019 through 2022, Taylor received large quantities of methamphetamine from a source in Georgia and distributed those drugs to dealers and users in Washington County and Bay County. He used a courier provided by his source in Georgia or recruited subordinate drug dealers and users from the area to travel and pick up the drugs for him. He paid them in methamphetamine. This same investigation led to the prosecution and conviction of four other Washington County residents in 2023, who were customers of Taylor. The investigation led to the seizure of several kilograms of methamphetamine, and the identification of illegal drug sources in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Chipley Police Department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Assistant United States Attorney Walter Narramore prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

