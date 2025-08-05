Washington County School Board approves mandated property tax increase to maintain state funding

The Washington County School Board has approved a property tax increase for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, raising the total levy from $7.7 million to $9.2 million in order to comply with state mandates and avoid losing over $23 million in education funding.

The Washington County School Board has approved an increase to the county’s property tax levy for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, a move largely driven by state mandates aimed at securing critical funding for local public schools.

According to Superintendent of Schools Thomas Register, the total levy will rise from $7.7 million last year to $9.2 million. Register emphasized that failure to approve the new millage rate would have cost the district approximately $23.37 million in state education funding.

“It is important for the public to understand these two pieces of the millage rate are set by the state, and if denied by the school board the district would lose over 23 million dollars in state funding,” Register said.

The approved millage rate includes two components required by the state: the Required Local Effort (including Prior Period Funding Adjustment) at 3.082 mills generating approximately $5.3 million, and the Basic Discretionary Operating millage at 0.748 mills, expected to generate $1.3 million.

The only portion of the millage rate over which the local school board has discretionary control is the capital outlay levy,which has been set at 1.5 mills—the maximum allowed by law. These funds are restricted in use under Florida Statute and are designated for infrastructure and maintenance.

In accordance with legal requirements, the district publicly advertised the planned uses of the capital outlay funds, which include:

Purchasing four new school buses

Enhancing school safety and security systems

Covering insurance premiums for district facilities

Superintendent Register reaffirmed the district’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, stating, “The Washington County School District will remain fiscally responsible and good stewards of our public tax dollars. These funds will allow us to continue the positive growth that we have seen in our schools in the past school year.”

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the district office directly at 850-638-6222.