Fri. Aug 8th, 2025
Chipley welcomes Downtown Dance Company

By AMBER PATINO Aug 8, 2025 0 Comments
The freshly painted artwork depicted on the front window was created by a former student of the dance center as a surprise for the Director Sheila Balkom.

The Downtown Dance Company, previously known as the Dance Center of Bonifay, completed their move to historic downtown Chipley, holding an open house August 7 to welcome their dancers and members of the community. The dance center is now located at 1364 N Railroad Ave, Chipley, and has over 200 students registered to start dance classes August 11. “We are thrilled to be here in Chipley, and just so thrilled to have this historic building for our dance center,” says Sheila Balkom, Director of the Downtown Dance Company. 

Over 200 students are registered to start dance classes at the newly renovated studio on August 11. 
The studio rebranded its name to the Downtown Dance Company following its move to Chipley.
The dance center showed off their newly renovated interior at their open house August 7.

