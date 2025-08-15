Armed disturbance investigation leads to large narcotics seizure in Washington County

An armed disturbance and alleged assault on Merry Acres Drive has resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of large quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call around 10:12 p.m. on August 14 reporting masked, armed individuals attempting to enter a shed at a residence. Upon arrival, a red pickup truck attempted to leave the property. The driver, Jermaine Marks, 44, of Caryville, and passenger Antuan Odom, 43, of Chipley, were detained. Odom, later identified as one of the residents and the victim of the armed robbery, was found bleeding, bruised, and handcuffed behind his back.

While Marks initially claimed he was helping Odom escape the scene, CCTV footage provided by the homeowner told a different story. The video showed two masked suspects — one carrying an AR-style rifle — on the property. As the suspects fled, gunshots were fired. Moments later, Marks and Odom were seen returning, with Marks carrying two suitcases and Odom dragging a large clear bag into nearby woods.

A search of the wooded area uncovered approximately 41 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Investigators also found ammunition and determined Odom, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing it.

Charges filed include:

Antuan J. Odom – Trafficking marijuana (over 20 lbs), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

– Trafficking marijuana (over 20 lbs), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence Jermaine D. Marks – Trafficking marijuana (over 20 lbs), tampering with evidence, out-of-county warrant

Sheriff Kevin Crews called the incident a “drug-related robbery” and warned of the extreme danger such crimes pose to the community. The investigation into the armed robbery and assault remains ongoing, with additional persons of interest identified.