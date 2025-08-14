No movement on proposed carwash

A request for a development order and certificate of appropriateness for the construction of Ronny’s Car Wash at 941 Main Street in Chipley did not receive approval from the Chipley City Council during the August 12 regular meeting.

The proposed construction, which has already received approval from the Chipley Planning and Zoning Commission, would include an automatic carwash with 25 vacuum stalls with access driveways located on Main Street and 7th Street, along with signage. Some residents of the community attended the meeting to express concerns regarding potential drainage problems that could result from the construction.

An engineer for the project addressed some of the questions posed by the council regarding the construction, but ultimately there were still some concerns regarding project specifications. The construction failed to receive approval for lack of a motion; however, the council is expected to address the issue again in a special meeting set for 4 p.m. Monday, August 25.