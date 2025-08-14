Three recognized by Chipley City Council for community contributions

The Chipley City Council recognized the Florida Engineering Leadership Institute, Class of 2025, for their contributions to the community through their installation of “little libraries” at both Shivers Park and Gilmore Park.

During a regular meeting session on August 12, the Chipley City Council recognized the contributions and dedication to the betterment of the community by the Florida Engineering Leadership Institute (FELI) Class of 2025, Miken Hooks of Southern Splash & Dash LLC, and Kristin Martin of Project Downtown Chipley LLC.

The FELI Class of 2025 received recognition for their installation of “little libraries” at both Shivers Park and Gilmore Park that contain books geared toward the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). These books are available for anyone in the community to borrow, and individuals can contribute STEM related literature to the little libraries for others to enjoy.

Miken Hooks of Southern Splash & Dash LLC was recognized for his efforts in organizing Chipley’s 4th of July celebrations. Hooks fully funded the revival of the 4th of July celebrations, and worked with the city to create a memorable experience for the community.

Kristin Martin of Project Downtown Chipley LLC received an award recognizing her efforts in establishing Chipley’s monthly Thursday Night Lights event. Martin described her efforts as a “labor of love,” and expressed gratitude to local business owners, the city of Chipley, and the council for their assistance in making Thursday Night Lights possible.

Miken Hooks was joined by his family and the Chipley City Council as he received recognition for his valuable contributions to the community.

