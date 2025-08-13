Art Fest to be held in Downtown Historic Chipley

An Art Fest will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. August 21 at the newly renovated, historic Blackburn Suites, located at 793 Main Street in downtown Chipley. The festival is being sponsored by Jennifer and Michael Corbitt of M. Corb Architectural Design, and will take place during Chipley’s Thursday Night Lights event. Attendance is free to the public.

Local youth artists can submit their work for the chance to have it on display at the gallery by clicking here to submit a picture of their art piece, or by going to the event’s Facebook page and clicking on the submission link. Submission is open to all skill levels, and various mediums such as painting, sketching, sculpting, etc. are accepted. Entry is free, but spots are limited, and the deadline for submission is August 15.

A parent or guardian must be present during the event if the participant is under 18 years of age. Additionally, all artwork should be display-ready, meaning it should be framed, mounted, or otherwise prepped for showing.

In addition to the art display, there will be live music and vendors for attendees to enjoy.