Fri. Aug 15th, 2025
Announcements Local News Top Stories

County considers boathouse ordinance

By AMBER PATINO Aug 15, 2025 0 Comments

A reported increase in the number of houseboats located in Washington County has led commissioners to consider moving forward with adopting an ordinance that would address floating structures in county waterways.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners discussed the issue in an August 14 workshop, noting an increase in such structures across local bodies of water.

Currently, there are no state or county restrictions regulating these structures or permitting requirements in place.

“There really is no regulation; that’s the reason [Florida Wildlife Commission] can’t enforce it,” County Attorney Matt Fuqua told commissioners. “That’s the reason we’re really having these discussions.”

Concerns regarding safety and sanitation were also raised.

“Those structures cannot be removed quickly in an emergency,” said County Administrator Jeff Massey. “And the other fact is that you have raw sewage going into the water.”

Before the passing of an ordinance, the county will be required to hold a public hearing to receive community input on the issue. 

A suggested ordinance, modeled after St. Johns County’s existing regulations, was drafted to address the issue, however, commissioners debated the best approach — whether to implement a full ban on floating structures altogether or to allow them under specific restrictions.

After much deliberation, commissioners chose to postpone adding the ordinance to the consent agenda at the next meeting on August 21, choosing instead to use that date to plan a public hearing.

#houseboats #Washington County Board of County Commissioners #water management #waterways

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Announcements Crime Local News Mugshots News Top Stories

Dealer who supplied fentanyl sentenced in death of Chipley woman

AMBER PATINO Aug 15, 2025
Announcements Community Government Local News Top Stories

Proposed lodging tax increase could be on 2026 ballot

AMBER PATINO Aug 15, 2025
Announcements Community Government Local News Top Stories

Wausau Fire Department to officially transfer to county Oct. 1

AMBER PATINO Aug 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Announcements Crime Local News Mugshots News Top Stories

Dealer who supplied fentanyl sentenced in death of Chipley woman

Announcements Local News Top Stories

County considers boathouse ordinance

Announcements Community Government Local News Top Stories

Proposed lodging tax increase could be on 2026 ballot

Announcements Community Government Local News Top Stories

Wausau Fire Department to officially transfer to county Oct. 1

Crime Top Stories

Armed disturbance investigation leads to large narcotics seizure in Washington County