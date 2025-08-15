County considers boathouse ordinance

A reported increase in the number of houseboats located in Washington County has led commissioners to consider moving forward with adopting an ordinance that would address floating structures in county waterways.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners discussed the issue in an August 14 workshop, noting an increase in such structures across local bodies of water.

Currently, there are no state or county restrictions regulating these structures or permitting requirements in place.

“There really is no regulation; that’s the reason [Florida Wildlife Commission] can’t enforce it,” County Attorney Matt Fuqua told commissioners. “That’s the reason we’re really having these discussions.”

Concerns regarding safety and sanitation were also raised.

“Those structures cannot be removed quickly in an emergency,” said County Administrator Jeff Massey. “And the other fact is that you have raw sewage going into the water.”

Before the passing of an ordinance, the county will be required to hold a public hearing to receive community input on the issue.

A suggested ordinance, modeled after St. Johns County’s existing regulations, was drafted to address the issue, however, commissioners debated the best approach — whether to implement a full ban on floating structures altogether or to allow them under specific restrictions.

After much deliberation, commissioners chose to postpone adding the ordinance to the consent agenda at the next meeting on August 21, choosing instead to use that date to plan a public hearing.