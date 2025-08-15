Dealer who supplied fentanyl sentenced in death of Chipley woman

The Bay County dealer who supplied the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a Chipley woman has been sentenced to the maximum 15 years in prison, State Attorney Larry Basford announced Friday, August 15.

Amber Rae Grant, 39, pled guilty to Manslaughter Thursday and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register. The charge is a Second-Degree Felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The victim would have turned 46 today, August 15.

“This case shows that we and our law enforcement partners will hold drug dealers accountable for the consequences of their choices,” said Prosecutor Peter Overstreet. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough and diligent investigation from the start that helped enable us to settle this case. Fentanyl is a powerful and deadly drug, and those selling it can face severe consequences.”

Overstreet was prepared to call witnesses and present evidence proving that Grant sold the victim .3 grams of fentanyl and .3 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for some stolen clothes on September 10, 2023.

The evidence would have shown the exchange took place in the Callaway area. The victim snorted the fentanyl and quickly began to show signs of overdosing. Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed friends of the victim as well as the defendant about what happened next.

The defendant said she thought she had Narcan – a medication used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose – at her home, so she used the victim’s car to drive her there. But she could not find the Narcan and the victim continued to show signs of overdosing. Friends drove the victim to a parent’s house where aid was attempted until law enforcement and medical personnel arrived.

Medical examiner reports showed the victim had 125 ng/ml of fentanyl in her blood – a lethal dose is 3 ng/ml – and was the cause of her death. The BCSO Special Investigations Division served a search warrant on the defendant’s home September 23, 2023, and found 9.2 grams of methamphetamine in one baggie, 1.9 grams of fentanyl in another baggie, 4 oxycodone pills, and nearly 3 dozen suboxone pills.

Basford thanked BCSO, calling the agency’s investigation “thorough approach and investigation.”