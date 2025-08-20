Florida breaks its own record again: 34.4 million visitors in second quarter of 2025

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has achieved another historic milestone in tourism, welcoming a record-breaking 34.4 million travelers in the second quarter of 2025. This all-time high for second-quarter visitation further cements Florida’s reputation as the nation’s premier travel destination. These results are proof of Florida’s enduring draw and the state’s commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for visitors from across the country and around the world.

“Florida continues to lead the way as the nation’s top travel destination,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “People from all over the world come to the Free State of Florida to take advantage of our top-tier attractions, great weather, and our commitment to public safety. Today’s record numbers are a testament to the work we’ve done to make Florida the most appealing state to visit in the nation.”

Domestic travelers accounted for 91.5% of total visitation, with 31.5 million Americans visiting the state. Overseas visitation rose by 11.4% over the year to reach 2.3 million, with an additional 640,000 Canadian visitors visiting Florida.

“Florida’s tourism industry is strong thanks to strong state leadership under Governor DeSantis as a top destination for families,” said Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “We are committed to keeping Florida the destination of choice for visitors from across the country and around the world as we promote our world-class amenities, unique natural and historical sites, and family-oriented opportunities.

Key highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s Quarter 2 visitation estimates include:

● An estimated 34.4 million travelers visited Florida in Q2 2025.

● Domestic visitors made up 91.5% of the total, overseas visitors 6.7%, and Canadian visitors 1.9%.

● Overseas visitation increased by 11.4% compared to Q2 2024.

● The domestic air/non-air ratio was 37.7% / 62.3%.

● Florida’s 19 commercial airports handled 28.6 million total enplanements. Punta Gorda (+22.5%) and St. Petersburg-Clearwater (+14.0%) saw the fastest growth.

● Room demand at Florida hotels rose by 1.2%.

Florida visitation’s steady growth shows that visitors from all over the world know that a safe and enjoyable experience can be found in the Free State of Florida.