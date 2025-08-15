Proposed lodging tax increase could be on 2026 ballot

Washington County voters could likely see a referendum regarding a lodging tax increase should commissioners approve placing the measure on the November 2026 ballot when the Board of County Commissioners meets again in regular session.

Commissioners agreed in an August 14 workshop to place the item on the consent agenda for the Thursday, August 21 meeting. If approved, the referendum would be added to the ballot, allowing residents to vote on raising the county’s lodging tax from 3% to 5% – the maximum rate permitted by law.

Heather Lopez, Director of the Washington County Tourist Development Council (TDC), noted that most neighboring counties have already adopted the 5% rate. Lopez told commissioners the proposed increase would fund expanded marketing efforts aimed at attracting visitors and boosting the county’s economic impact.

TDC Chairman Ted Everett stated the raise in lodging tax, if voted in, would not cause a negative impact on members of the community, and that the increase strictly applies to temporary lodging such as hotels, RV parks, or vacation rentals like Airbnb for out of county visitors. The lodging tax increase does not apply to residents renting their homes and is aimed only at short term rentals lasting less than six months.

“Just so the people know, they don’t pay [the tax] unless they stay in a hotel or an RV park, and that is the biggest misconception we’ve got to overcome in this next cycle,” said Everett. “This is not a tax on the residents, but they benefit from it.”

Everett also emphasized the economic impact tourism has on Washington County.

“It is an economic growth for the county,” he said.” When [visitors] come, they are staying here; they’re going to our restaurants; they are going shopping; they’re leaving money through the fuel tax that funds public works. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

According to 2023 VISIT FLORIDA statistics – the latest data available – tourism in Washington County generated $2.5 million in state and local tax revenue, supported 380 jobs, and brought in $26.6 million in visitor spending across lodging, dining, shopping, transportation, and entertainment in 2023.