County administrator announces retirement

By AMBER PATINO Aug 21, 2025 0 Comments
County Administrator Jeff Massey announced his retirement in the August 21 regular session after 8 years of service.

During a regular session of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, County Administrator Jeff Massey formally announced his intention to retire from his role, effective January 30, 2026. Massey has served in Washington County in this position for 8 years. 

“It has been a true honor to serve this county and work alongside the Board of County Commissioners, county staff, and our community partners,” said Massey. “Over the years, I have had the privilege to witness the dedication of so many individuals who share a common goal of strengthening our county and improving the quality of life for our citizens. Together, we have accomplished much, and I am deeply proud to have been a part of that work.”

Massey finished his announcement by stating, “Serving Washington County has been one of the highlights of my career, and I will remain supportive to the county’s mission in the future.”

Following the announcement, the commissioners moved to approve the acceptance of the retirement letter. 

Prior to adjourning, the board made a motion to begin advertising the position immediately. The job posting will be advertised for 30 days, with the goal of identifying and onboarding a new administrator ahead of Massey’s departure.

Commissioners stated that early recruitment will allow for a transitional period in which Massey can assist with training the incoming administrator, with Massey stating, “I am committed to supporting a smooth transition and will gladly assist in any way I can during this period to ensure the continued success of our county’s operations.”

