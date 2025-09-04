Second Amendment tax holiday to last through December 31 

King's Outdoors in Chipley is adding to local savings during the tax holiday by adding an additional 5% discount when paying in cash through December 31.

Florida’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday, also known as the Hunting, Fishing, and Camping Sales Tax Holiday, will kick off Monday, September 8, and will last through December 31.

The tax holiday, signed into effect by Governor Ron DeSantis in June as a part of the state’s 2025-2026 budget, provides exemptions for ammunition, camping supplies, fishing gear, and more.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, the following items are eligible for the tax exemption during this period:

Hunting Supplies:

Ammunition

Firearms

Firearm accessories, including charging handles, cleaning kits, holsters, pistol grips, sights or optics, and stocks

Bows

Crossbows

Bow and crossbow accessories, including arrows, bolts, quarrels, quivers, releases, sights or optics, wrist guards

Camping and Fishing Supplies:

Bait or fishing tackle costing $5 or less if sold individually ($10 or less if multiple items are sold together)

Flashlights, camping lanterns, and tackle boxes or bags costing $30 or less

Camping stoves, collapsible camping chairs, portable hammocks, and sleeping bags costing $50 or less

Rods and reels costing $75 or less if sold individually ($150 or less if sold as a set)

Tents costing $200 or less

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any qualifying item. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments or airports.

Local outdoor suppliers are also participating in the savings event.

“Our store is doing a 5% cash discount on top of the Florida tax holiday,” says Bishop Dean, assistant sales manager for King’s Outdoors in Chipley. “This is a 12.5% discount in total [when adding in the tax discount] if paid in cash from September 8 through December 31.”

In Holmes County, Cold Steel Firearms is also looking forward to the tax holiday, with co-owner Suzy Vovchuk citing the economic benefits the tax break will have for both local shoppers and small businesses.

“With people struggling in this economy, even just to make ends meet, this can be a big win for everyone,” says Vovchuk.

Vovchuk also explained the importance of using this as an opportunity to support local businesses.

“Last time I checked, small business was about 40% of Florida’s economy. This is why we need to support local businesses,” states Vovchuk. “We can’t compete against big box stores; that’s why it’s so easy for these big corporations to swallow up the little guys. Buy local, shop local.”

Guns and ammunition are just some of the items eligible for tax exemption during the tax holiday.