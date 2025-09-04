Local toddler competes for national title while battling heart defect 

Emma is currently in first place in the quarterfinals of the national Toddler of the Year contest.

Three-year-old Emma Pettis of Washington County is capturing hearts across the country as she competes in the national Toddler of the Year contest, a fundraising campaign that blends adorable faces with a powerful cause.

Emma’s parents, Emily and Cody Pettis, describe her as a “miracle child” who has bravely battled a congenital heart defect, enduring two open-heart surgeries in her short life. Despite these challenges, Emma radiates joy and positivity, bringing smiles to everyone she meets.

“She has a love for life and brings joy to everyone she meets,” her mother, Emily Pettis, shared. “Please help vote for [Emma] for Toddler of the Year. You get one FREE vote every day and can also do donation votes that go to Toys for Tots. She’s made it to the quarterfinals. Next will be the semi-finals and then the final.”

The annual event, organized by Colossal Impact in partnership with Hasbro and Toys for Tots, invites families to submit their children (ages 2–3) for a chance to win $25,000, appear in a national ad campaign, lead the Hollywood Christmas Parade, and visit a Peppa Pig theme park. The competition unfolds in several voting rounds, with proceeds from donation-based votes going directly to Toys for Tots to help provide toys for children in need.

Emma is currently in the first-place spot in the quarterfinals. Supporters can cast one free vote per day, with additional donation votes available, each contributing to the Toys for Tots mission. Donation votes are also tax-deductible. Voting for semi-finalists ends Thursday, September 11 at 9 p.m. CST.

Emma’s family hopes her story will inspire others and raise awareness for children living with heart conditions.

“To be able to spread that joy that she gives to us and also be able to be like a role model for other kids who have heart defects and stuff and be able to see she’s not a fully healthy child, but she enjoys life and just be able to spread that to everyone and her testimony to just be her and love everyone,” says Cody Pettis, Emma’s father.

To vote for Emma and learn more about the competition, visit the Toddler of the Year campaign page, or follow this link: https://toddleroftheyear.org/2025/emma-87f1

WMBB contributed to this article. Emma was born with a congenital heart defect and has undergone two open-heart surgeries in her short life.