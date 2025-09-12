1901 On Main to host charity tournament in support of local teacher

Pictured is Katie King, a local teacher who was recently injured in an ATV accident. 1901 on Main seeks to raise funds for her through their charity Cornhole Tournament.

1901 On Main, located at 803 Main Street in Chipley, will be hosting a Bags & Blessings Cornhole Tournament at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 20 in support of local teacher Katie King.

King, who is a resident of Holmes County and teaches 5th grade at Kate M. Smith Elementary (KMS), was recently injured in an ATV accident, resulting in an extensive hospital stay. With injuries, rehabilitation, and other therapies on the horizon, 1901 On Main is using the event to help to support King’s recovery.

In addition to her educator role at KMS, King has worked for 1901 On Main as a member of waitstaff since their opening day in April 2024.

“It’s terrible to be in here without her smiling face,“ says Tammy Ayers, one of the owners of 1901 On Main.

King’s friend and coworker Ashley Ayers, also says she feels King’s absence.

“[Katie’s] absence has definitely been felt…she brings so much joy, laughter, and life that the atmosphere just isn’t quite the same,“ shares Ayers. “She’s the heartbeat that lights up every room, and without her, a piece of the 1901 spirit feels on pause until she’s back.”

The event will be a half-pot style tournament, with an entry fee of $10 per person. The winner will receive half of the prize, with the remaining pot and all raffle proceeds going to King for related expenses.

In a GoFundMe update, King’s mother, Sherri McBride, shared that King is expected to begin rehab at the start of next week.

“With time, patience, and therapy, we remain hopeful that each day will bring new progress,” wrote McBride.

To sign up for the tournament, go to https://share.scoreholio.com/1X8N3jfxwWb .

To contribute to King’s donation fund on GoFundMe, you can navigate to the following link: https://gofund.me/b1f205d66 .