2025 WCSO Rodeo ropes in crowds

The 7th annual 2025 Washington County Sheriff’s Office Rodeo returned this weekend Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, bringing the community together for a high-energy display of equestrian skill and rodeo tradition. The annual event draws both local crowds and numerous visitors from out of state. Held at the Washington County Equestrian Center, the event featured classic rodeo favorites like bull riding, barrel racing, and mutton busting, along with a variety of vendors and live performances that kicked off the festivities. Beyond the roping and riding, the event also raises money for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s annual toy drive. [AMBER PATINO | The News]