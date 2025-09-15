2025 WCSO Rodeo ropes in crowds

The 7th annual 2025 Washington County Sheriff’s Office Rodeo returned this weekend Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, bringing the community together for a high-energy display of equestrian skill and rodeo tradition. The annual event draws both local crowds and numerous visitors from out of state. Held at the Washington County Equestrian Center, the event featured classic rodeo favorites like bull riding, barrel racing, and mutton busting, along with a variety of vendors and live performances that kicked off the festivities. Beyond the roping and riding, the event also raises money for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s annual toy drive. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Mounted and ready, this rider plays a key role in helping competitors exit safely after their ride. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Riders were pushed to their limits in the Bronc Riding portion on the event. [EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, WASHINGTON COUNTY | Contributed]

Mutton busting remains a crowd favorite, giving young riders a chance to showcase their grit and skill in this lively sheep-riding competition. [EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, WASHINGTON COUNTY | Contributed]





Bulls await their turn in the holding pen at the 2025 WCSO Rodeo. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

A rider holds on tight during a thrilling bull ride at the 2025 WCSO Rodeo. [JUSTIN PATINO | Contributed]

Mila Kolmetz of Vernon came rodeo-ready, sporting her pink cowgirl hat and matching boots. [GARETT VALCOURT | The News]

Buck Wade from Chipley is having a blast watching break away roping at the 2025 WCSO Rodeo. [GARETT VALCOURT | The News]

Kids dash across the arena in the calf scramble, each hoping to grab the prized ribbon. [JUSTIN PATINO | Contributed]