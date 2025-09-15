Library holds 3rd annual Tiny Art Show

The Washington County Public Library (WCPL) hosted its third annual Tiny Art Show and Fundraiser on Thursday, September 11. The event celebrated the creativity of local artists, featuring miniature works of art and raising funds to benefit the Sam Mitchell Public Library in Vernon. Ashley Phillips won Best in Show for her painting of John Wayne (pictured left). Yasmin Brandy earned first runner-up honors for her whimsical portrait of a mouse reading atop a mushroom (pictured center), while Summer Thomas was named second runner-up for her floral-themed piece featuring pink blossoms (pictured right). Attendees took part in both live and silent auctions, placing bids on the tiny art submissions to support the library’s mission. [CONTRIBUTED]

Attendees take part in the event’s live auction. [CONTRIBUTED]