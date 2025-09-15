Time Capsule Ceremony to commemorate Washington County’s 200th anniversary

Brown’s Funeral Home donated this monument, crafted by Southern Vault and Monument of Chipley, to serve as a permanent landmark for the time capsule site.

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) and Washington County Tourist Development Council (TDC) will be hosting a Bicentennial Time Capsule Dedication Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 18. The event will take place at Vernon Town Square located in front of Sam Mitchell Library at 3731 Roche Ave, Vernon.

The capsule commemorates Washington County’s 200th anniversary, and will remain sealed until 2125, a full century after its placement. Contributions from the Vernon High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and WCCC will be included in the capsule, consisting of photos, pamphlets, literature, and more, all from present day Washington County.

As the county reflects on two centuries of growth and change, it’s worth remembering the roots that shaped its identity. Washington County, Florida was established on December 29, 1825, by the Florida Territorial Council and named in honor of George Washington, the nation’s first president. Originally vast in size, stretching from the Alabama border to the Gulf of Mexico, the county played a vital role in early frontier life, shaped by Native American, Spanish, and English influences. Inland waterways and the arrival of railroads in the late 1800s spurred growth, transforming small settlements into thriving communities. Vernon was officially named the first permanent county seat of Washington County in 1851. Today, Washington County remains steeped in rich history, with Chipley serving as its county seat since 1927.

Looking back – Life in Washington County, 1825

In 1825, Washington County was newly established, and life was defined by frontier resilience. Most residents were farmers, tradesmen, or homesteaders. Goods were often bartered, and travel was slow.

Snapshot of Washington County in 1825:

Gallon of milk: $0.10

Loaf of bread: $0.05

Dozen eggs: $0.12

Median Income: Less that $300/year

Population: Fewer than 1,000

Present Day – Life in Washington County, 2025

Two centuries later, Washington County has grown into a vibrant rural community with modern conveniences and a strong sense of heritage. From smartphones to streaming services, life today is faster, more connected, and filled with choices that were unimaginable in 1825.

Snapshot of Washington County in 2025:

Gallon of milk: $3.05

Loaf of bread: $2.49

Dozen Eggs: $3.12

Gasoline: $2.82/per gallon

Median Household Income: $52,723

Population: 25,966

County Seat: Chipley (since 1927)

Looking forward – Visions for 2125

As the time capsule waits to be opened in 2125, locals share their hopes and predictions for Washington County’s future:

“It’s really hard to imagine what Washington County will look like in 100 years. In my 91 years I have seen many unbelievable things – some good, some bad. But faith, family friends and community pride are still very present here. Because we have access to major shopping centers, entertainment venues and medical centers. What more do we need? I hope we never lose our small town ‘heart’ and never become another Dothan or Panama City.” – Becky Yates, a 91-year-old Chipley resident.

“I hope there is a continuation of what we are today: a loving county that comes together. We are just a big family. I’ve always said my whole life, if I was ever hungry or in need, I wouldn’t want to be in any other place than Chipley.” – Marvis Jett, former teacher and longtime resident of Washington County.

“I think that the streets will be nice and new. I think that people will ride robots, and all the people will still be happy people.” – Caroline Moreland, a 6-year old resident of Washington County.

“I hope that Washington County will continue to be a welcoming and happy place to live,” – Renae Rountree, Washington County Public Library Director

“I hope that Washington County looks a lot like it does today in 100 years. My hope is that we continue with our historic preservation and interpretation so we can preserve our heritage for the future generations to enjoy and learn from. I also hope we continue to improve our sustainability and protection of our beautiful natural resources so people in 100 years can enjoy the wonderful outdoor adventures that they do today. Of course there will be growth, and, controlled, that will be a good thing for our future but ensuring that what makes us special remains will be paramount.” – Heather Lopez, Director of the Washington County Tourist Development Council

“I think that you won’t see a lot of the old surnames that have been in Chipley for years because of new people and families moving into the area,“ – Cheryl McCall, member of the Washington County Historical Society and of the Chipley City Council.