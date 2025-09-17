Downtown Chipley gears up for 2nd annual Touch A Truck

Downtown Chipley will host its 2nd Annual Touch A Truck event from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 18. The event will be held in Chipley at Mainstreet and Railroad Ave, and is part of the Thursday Night Lights series. It is free and open to the public.

Touch A Truck provides attendees the opportunity to view and interact with a variety of vehicles used in public service, agriculture, construction, and other industries. Equipment on display will include fire trucks, police vehicles, tractors, farm machinery, and specialty rigs. Operators and professionals from local agencies and businesses will be present to answer questions and provide demonstrations.

In addition to the vehicle exhibits, the event will feature live music, food vendors, artisan booths, and extended hours at downtown shops. The goal is to offer a hands-on educational experience for children while also creating an engaging evening for families and community members.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Washington County Historical Museum during the event to enter a special raffle for the Bicentennial Quilt, sewn and quilted by Gweneth Lane Collins and the Wausau Quilting Club. Additionally, Santa Claus will be available for a holiday meet and greet at Keisha Williams Fine Art Photography, where he will listen to children’s wishes and share a story.