Sep 18th, 2025
Sam Mitchell Library hosts weekly storytime

By AMBER PATINO Sep 18, 2025

Zedra Hawkins, Youth Services Manager, is shown reading to children during the weekly storytime at Sam Mitchell Public Library in Vernon. The library, located at 3731 Roche Avenue, hosts themed storytime sessions every Thursday at 10 a.m. for children ages 0 to 5. This week’s theme featured pirates. In addition to the weekly readings, September marks National Library Card Sign-Up Month, with prizes available to those who sign-up. Washington County Public Library cards are valid across all branch locations, and registration is free and available at each local branch. To stay up to date on upcoming library events, follow the Washington County Public Library page on Facebook.

