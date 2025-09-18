In celebration of Washington County’s 200th anniversary, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) and Washington County Tourist Development Council (TDC) held a Bicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony on Thursday, September 18 at Vernon Town Square. The time capsule included contributions from the Vernon High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and WCCC, including a t-shirt, photos, pamphlets, and literature from present-day Washington County. The capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2125, a century from now, preserving the memories of present-day Washington County for future generations.
Time Capsule Ceremony held in Vernon to celebrate Bicentennial
In celebration of Washington County’s 200th anniversary, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) and Washington County Tourist Development Council (TDC) held a Bicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony on Thursday, September 18 at Vernon Town Square. The time capsule included contributions from the Vernon High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and WCCC, including a t-shirt, photos, pamphlets, and literature from present-day Washington County. The capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2125, a century from now, preserving the memories of present-day Washington County for future generations.