Thu. Sep 18th, 2025
Time Capsule Ceremony held in Vernon to celebrate Bicentennial

By AMBER PATINO Sep 18, 2025 0 Comments
Pictured center is Christopher Whittle, president of Vernon High School FLBA, as he assists in the burial of the time capsule. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

In celebration of Washington County’s 200th anniversary, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) and Washington County Tourist Development Council (TDC) held a Bicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony on Thursday, September 18 at Vernon Town Square. The time capsule included contributions from the Vernon High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and WCCC, including a t-shirt, photos, pamphlets, and literature from present-day Washington County. The capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2125, a century from now, preserving the memories of present-day Washington County for future generations.

Local dignitaries and members of the community come together in celebration of the time capsules placement. [AMBER PATINO | The News] 
Various items from present day Washington County, including the most recent edition of the Washington County News.
Nicolas, a 6-year old resident of Vernon, places the time capsule in what will be its century long resting place. 

