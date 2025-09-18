Thu. Sep 18th, 2025
Nowell Honored for Special Olympics Success, Bound for State Gala

By Ali Moreland Sep 18, 2025 0 Comments
Miranda Nowells (pictured center) poses with Washington County School District Superintendent Thomas Register (right) prior to send-off [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Miranda Nowell, Athlete of the Year at Washington Academy for Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE), was celebrated by friends and teachers at WAVE this morning with a warm send-off ahead of the Special Olympics Florida Champions Gala on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Nowell recently earned gold medals in both the 100M Walk and the Softball Throw at the 2025 Florida Special Olympics at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. Coach Amos Spires, Head Special Olympics Coach at Washington County School District (WCSD) stated, “[Miranda’s] been in Special Olympics for 6 plus years. This is a tremendous honor for [her] and she [is] soaking it up!” In a social media post, WCSD also expressed their pride in Nowell and their appreciation for Coach Spires, Coach Powell, and Ms. Brenda Basnaw for their support in helping Nowell reach this achievement.

Nowells (back seat) smiles in anticipation of the upcoming events with Coach Amos Spires (front seat) getting ready for the drive ahead [ALI MORELAND | The News]

Staff and students stand outside wishing Nowells well on her way to Orlando

