Anchorage Children’s Home recognizes local businesses

By AMBER PATINO Sep 18, 2025 0 Comments

On Tuesday, September 16, Anchorage Children’s Home presented its annual Community Champion Award to Magnolia Lace Salon & Boutique and Berry Hill Gardens in recognition of their continued support of the organization’s mission. The award honors community partners who demonstrate exceptional commitment to furthering Anchorage’s cause. Each year, the two businesses collaborate to host the Berry Fair in Washington County, with proceeds benefiting Anchorage Children’s Home and its efforts to support foster children and youth in need. Pictured left to right are Ashlee Hayes, owner of Magnolia Lace Salon & Boutique, Jessica Laird, owner of JZ Esthetics, and presenting the award is LaWanda Bland of Anchorage Children’s Home.

