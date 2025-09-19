Chipley sets tentative budget for coming fiscal year

Chipley City Council held a budget workshop on Tuesday, September 16, to adopt a tentative budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The proposed operating budget totals $17,112,611, reflecting a 1.5% increase in operating expenditures compared to the previous year. The proposed millage rate remains set at 7.0000, the same as the previous year. This rate determines the amount of property tax levied per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value, meaning property owners would pay $7 in taxes for every $1,000 of taxable value. Revenue generated from the millage helps fund public safety, infrastructure, and general government operations.

Additionally, the City of Chipley has tentatively adopted a measure to increase its property tax levy.

Last year’s property tax levy included an initially proposed amount of $1,353,812. After reductions due to the Value Adjustment Board and other assessment changes totaling $727, the actual property tax levy amounted to $1,353,085.

This year’s proposed property tax levy is $1,485,601.

Residents can attend a public hearing on the proposed tax increase and final budget, which will be held on Monday, September 29, at 5:05 p.m. at Chipley City Hall Council Chambers, located at 1442 Jackson Avenue in Chipley.

A final decision on the proposed tax increase and the budget will be made at this hearing.