Touch A Truck returns to downtown Chipley

The Washington County Sheriff’s office flashes their lights during downtown Chipley’s Touch A Truck event. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Downtown Chipley hosted the 2nd Annual Touch A Truck event on Thursday, September 18, as part of the Thursday Night Lights series. The free event offered attendees the opportunity to interact with a range of vehicles used in public service, agriculture, construction, and other industries. Equipment on display included fire trucks, police vehicles, tractors, farm machinery, and specialty rigs, with operators on hand to answer questions and provide demonstrations.

Coinciding with Touch A Truck, Hello Harvest, sponsored by M.Corb, was held at Blackburn Suites, featuring fall-themed activities such as pumpkin painting, seasonal beverages, story time, and live music. The event also included artisan booths, food vendors, and extended hours at downtown businesses.

During the event, the Washington County Historical Society auctioned off the Washington County Bicentennial quilt, created by Gweneth Lane Collins and the Wausau Quilting Club. Santa Claus was also present at Keisha Williams Fine Art Photography for a holiday meet and greet with local children.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office showcases their SWAT vehicle. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

City of Chipley Public Works Department, Police Department, and Fire Department all participated in the event, allowing attendees to interact with public service vehicles. [CITY OF CHIPLEY | Contributed]

Hello Harvest welcomes attendees to celebrate the “-ber” months at Blackburn Suites in downtown Chipley. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

Chipley Fire Department lets attendees inspect the inside of one of their firetrucks. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

Vendors line up at the old train depot behind the Washington County Historical Society. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]



Santa made an appearance to see what younger attendees would like for Christmas. [AMBER PATINO | The News]

The Washington County Historical Society auctioned off the Washington County Bicentennial quilt, created by Gweneth Lane Collins and the Wausau Quilting Club. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]