Touch A Truck returns to downtown Chipley

The Washington County Sheriff’s office flashes their lights during downtown Chipley’s Touch A Truck event. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]
Downtown Chipley hosted the 2nd Annual Touch A Truck event on Thursday, September 18, as part of the Thursday Night Lights series. The free event offered attendees the opportunity to interact with a range of vehicles used in public service, agriculture, construction, and other industries. Equipment on display included fire trucks, police vehicles, tractors, farm machinery, and specialty rigs, with operators on hand to answer questions and provide demonstrations.
Coinciding with Touch A Truck, Hello Harvest, sponsored by M.Corb, was held at Blackburn Suites, featuring fall-themed activities such as pumpkin painting, seasonal beverages, story time, and live music. The event also included artisan booths, food vendors, and extended hours at downtown businesses.
During the event, the Washington County Historical Society auctioned off the Washington County Bicentennial quilt, created by Gweneth Lane Collins and the Wausau Quilting Club. Santa Claus was also present at Keisha Williams Fine Art Photography for a holiday meet and greet with local children.