Minimum wage set to reach $14

Florida’s minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour at the end of September, as the state continues carrying out a 2020 constitutional amendment spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan. Under the amendment, the minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, $11 on Sept. 30, 2022, $12 an hour on Sept. 30, 2023, and $13 on Sept. 30, 2024. It is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, it will increase based on inflation. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

