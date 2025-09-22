Mon. Sep 22nd, 2025
State News Top Stories

Minimum wage set to reach $14

By Staff Report Sep 22, 2025 0 Comments

Florida’s minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour at the end of September, as the state continues carrying out a 2020 constitutional amendment spearheaded by prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan. Under the amendment, the minimum wage went to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, $11 on Sept. 30, 2022, $12 an hour on Sept. 30, 2023, and $13 on Sept. 30, 2024. It is required to increase by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, it will increase based on inflation. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

#increase #minimum wage #minimum wage increase

By Staff Report

Related Post

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Touch A Truck returns to downtown Chipley

AMBER PATINO Sep 19, 2025
Local News News Top Stories

Chipley sets tentative budget for coming fiscal year

AMBER PATINO Sep 19, 2025
Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Anchorage Children’s Home recognizes local businesses

AMBER PATINO Sep 18, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Touch A Truck returns to downtown Chipley

Local News News Top Stories

Chipley sets tentative budget for coming fiscal year

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Anchorage Children’s Home recognizes local businesses

Community Education Events Local News News Top Stories

Nowell Honored for Special Olympics Success, Bound for State Gala

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Time Capsule Ceremony held in Vernon to celebrate Bicentennial