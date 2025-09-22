Miranda Nowell shines at Champions Gala in Orlando

On Saturday, September 20, Miranda Nowell attended the 2025 Champions Gala for Special Olympics Florida. As the largest Special Olympics state organization, Special Olympics Florida has organized a wide range of programs since 1972 that uplift athletes and individuals with intellectual disabilities. Through inclusive, year-round sports and leadership training, the organization serves more than 75,000 athletes, with Nowell among them.

Nowell was selected as Athlete of the Year for the 2024-2025 season by her coaches and chosen to attend the Champions Gala by the Special Olympics Florida selection committee. She joined Head Coach Amos Spires, Assistant Coach Karen Powell, and Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) Principal Brenda Basnaw at the prestigious gala held at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando.

Spires shared that Nowell especially enjoyed the vibrant Polynesian setting, where guests experienced a festive reception hour for mingling, a curated silent auction, and a heartfelt awards presentation. During the ceremony, Nowell and other athletes received a standing ovation for their determination and achievement.

The event celebrated excellence and community spirit, creating an unforgettable night of connection and recognition. Nowell has plans to compete in the upcoming season of the Special Olympics with the support and passion of her coaches behind her.