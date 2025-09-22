Mon. Sep 22nd, 2025
Uncategorized

Miranda Nowell shines at Champions Gala in Orlando

By Ali Moreland Sep 22, 2025 0 Comments

On Saturday, September 20, Miranda Nowell attended the 2025 Champions Gala for Special Olympics Florida. As the largest Special Olympics state organization, Special Olympics Florida has organized a wide range of programs since 1972 that uplift athletes and individuals with intellectual disabilities. Through inclusive, year-round sports and leadership training, the organization serves more than 75,000 athletes, with Nowell among them. 

Nowell was selected as Athlete of the Year for the 2024-2025 season by her coaches and chosen to attend the Champions Gala by the Special Olympics Florida selection committee. She joined Head Coach Amos Spires, Assistant Coach Karen Powell, and Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE) Principal Brenda Basnaw at the prestigious gala held at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando.

Spires shared that Nowell especially enjoyed the vibrant Polynesian setting, where guests experienced a festive reception hour for mingling, a curated silent auction, and a heartfelt awards presentation. During the ceremony, Nowell and other athletes received a standing ovation for their determination and achievement.

The event celebrated excellence and community spirit, creating an unforgettable night of connection and recognition. Nowell has plans to compete in the upcoming season of the Special Olympics with the support and passion of her coaches behind her.

By Ali Moreland

Related Post

Uncategorized

Panama City man killed in ATV crash in Washington County

Staff Report Sep 17, 2025
Uncategorized

Washington County teacher arrested on sex charges involving students

Brandon Tooth Aug 28, 2025
Uncategorized

County partners with Panhandle Search and Rescue

AMBER PATINO Aug 25, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Touch A Truck returns to downtown Chipley

Local News News Top Stories

Chipley sets tentative budget for coming fiscal year

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Anchorage Children’s Home recognizes local businesses

Community Education Events Local News News Top Stories

Nowell Honored for Special Olympics Success, Bound for State Gala

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Time Capsule Ceremony held in Vernon to celebrate Bicentennial