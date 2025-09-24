Orchard Collective to host free community lunch

The Orchard Collective, a local Bible study group that meets weekly at Farrah Jane’s Boutique, will host a free community lunch on Thursday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chipley Shrine Club, located at 1445 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

The lunch is part of the group’s monthly “People Serving People” outreach initiative, which aims to provide meals and fellowship to members of the community. Organizers say the event is open to the public and will be served in a sit-down format. No take-out options will be available.

The menu will include baked ham, roasted potatoes, green beans, rolls, and dessert. Attendees are encouraged to come as they are and enjoy a meal in a welcoming environment.

Flyers are available for businesses interested in helping promote the event. For more information, contact the Orchard Collective through Farrah Jane’s Boutique at 850-676-4050, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.