Wed. Sep 24th, 2025
Community Resource Fair to offer free services, food, and support

By Staff Report Sep 24, 2025 1 Comments

Croire Consulting Group, Inc. and Neighborhood Build will host a Community Resource Fair on Monday, October 13, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1235 Church Avenue in Chipley, adjacent to Gilmore Park.

The event is free and open to the public, with activities designed to support families and individuals across Washington County. Highlights include music, prizes, free food distribution, gift card giveaways (while supplies last), and a food truck with a complimentary hot meal for the first 24 attendees. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. In addition to food and music, the fair will feature a network of local non-profit vendors offering resources related to health, education, housing, and other community services.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to connect residents with valuable resources and services that support health, education, housing, and overall community well-being.The event is family-friendly and intended to encourage fellowship and engagement among local residents.

By Staff Report

One thought on “Community Resource Fair to offer free services, food, and support”

  1. That is awesome All Communities need this type of event at least a few times per year. Anyway possible l would love to have these same Groups come to Jacob City for our Citizens

    Reply

