Fri. Sep 26th, 2025
WCCC hosts fifth annual women’s wellness event

By Ali Moreland Sep 26, 2025

On Thursday, September 25, Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) hosted its fifth annual Empowering Women to Wellness event, featuring panels and speakers who shared tools and strategies for leading an empowered life. Participants learned breathing techniques, how stress can affect the body, and ways to foster sisterhood in any stage of life. The event provided opportunities for networking and fellowship, with lunch service provided by the Chipley High School Culinary Program. It concluded with a $1,000 donation from WCCC to the West Florida Pregnancy and Family Center. Pictured from left to right are Chamber Ambassador Summer Thomas of Elite Realty; Chamber President-Elect and Committee Chair Tiffany Hitchcock; West Florida Pregnancy and Family Center representatives Executive Director Deann Pletcher, Staci Clark, Dr. Jordan Horvath, and June Howell; Chamber Vice President Mayor Tracy Andrews; and Chamber Board Member Cindy Johnson Brown of the Washington County School Board. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

