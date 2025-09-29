Laurel Hill woman killed in crash on Hwy 90

A fatal traffic accident occurred early Friday morning, September 26, on U.S. Highway 90 near Dalton Street in Washington County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Rogue was traveling east in the eastbound outside lane when it began drifting across lanes. Witness accounts and dashboard camera footage indicate the vehicle moved from the outside lane to the inside lane, then crossed the double yellow center lines into the westbound inside lane.

The front of the Nissan collided head-on with a westbound Freightliner Cascadia traveling in the inside lane. The impact caused the Nissan to yaw 360 degrees and redirect southwest, ultimately coming to rest in the eastbound inside lane, facing northeast. The Freightliner came to a controlled stop, partially in the westbound left turn lane and partially in the westbound inside lane, facing southwest.

The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year-old woman from Laurel Hill, Florida, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner, a 30-year-old man from Dothan, Alabama, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.